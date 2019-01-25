Some Frostival Events Canceled, Moved Indoors Because of Cold

Attendees can check the Frostival website for updates

FARGO, N.D. — Frostival kicks off this evening, but there are some events that are canceled or have moved indoors because of the cold.

The opening kickoff will still happen, but s’mores roasting and carriage rides are canceled. The cocoa cook–off has moved indoors.

Tomorrow’s kickball tournament, dog sled races and human curling are canceled.

Snowga,the Frosty Cup Competition, and Just for Kix dance classes are also moving indoors.

“This is the fourth year of Frostival, this absolutely the coldest. We designed the event so most of the stuff could go on no matter what. The only thing that would kill the whole event and cause us to cancel everything would be would be full blown white-out blizzard where it’s not safe to go out,” Charley Johnson, preident/CEO of the Fargo-Moorhead Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, said.

Click here for schedule updates.