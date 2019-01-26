Children’s Museum at Yunker Farm Celebrates Crazy Hair Day

People can get their hair colored, tied up, and have accessories added

FARGO, N.D. — The Children’s Museum at Yunker Farm is celebrating Crazy Hair Day by letting kids go all out.

Kids and adults get their hair colored, tied up, and dressed up with accessories.

The staff and the museum say some of the most popular colors are red, orange, and pink. Cat ears made out of pipecleaners are also a big hit.

The museum celebrates Crazy Hair Day every year.

“They get to have wild hair colors and then crazy hair day. You get to be there in style and you can be unique. That’d be so great, and it’s great because you can walk out and be like, ‘I got my hair done. So nice,'” Olivia Cron with the Children’s Museum said.

Yunker Farm has events coming up for Valentine’s Day, and the museum is always an interactive place for kids to learn by having fun.