Families Embrace the Chilly Temperatures at 4th Annual Frostival

Some activities were canceled or moved indoors

In the four years Frostival has come to the metro, organizers say this year is by far the coldest.

“I was hoping for like 15 degrees outside so we could do some outdoor dance. We were supposed to do that this morning. But with the cold weather, it’s just too cold to bundle up and have to try to move at the same time,” Paige Engles, Just for Kix dance program director, said.

The dance classes were just one of the activities that were moved indoors.

Even though some events were canceled, there was still plenty for families to enjoy.

“It’s just a great way to get out, we live in North Dakota, you have to get out, and try to embrace the winter. It’s just fun to get the kids outside, they get cooped up all winter long and it’s nice to be outside,” Tyson Willis, a Frostival attendee, said.

From sledding to sculptures to warm treats, there’s something for people of all ages to take part in.

“We’ve come to Frosival every year since it started. We love it because apparently we’re a rare breed up here that actually likes winter, but yes we love everything outside,” Samantha Carpenter said.

“I’m used to the cold, and even though I don’t always appreciate it, I’m glad we have Frostival so we’re able to get outside,” Engles said.

“We’re avoiding Scheels Arena because that’s all the inside stuff and we want to be outside because the cold doesn’t bother us, we love the cold,” Carpenter said.

The Frositval Laser Fest will be Jan. 27 at the MSUM Planetarium.