Grand Forks Resident Displaced from Apartment After Bathroom Fire

When fire crews arrived on scene they observed a slight haze of smoke coming from one of the apartment windows on the third floor.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — At approximately 12:45 p.m. today, January 26, 2019, the Grand Forks Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in an apartment building located at 921 32nd Ave S.

The fire was reported to be located in a bathroom in one of the apartments.

Fire crews entered the building and encountered significant smoke throughout the hallway of the third floor.

Firefighters made their way into the apartment where the fire was located and quickly extinguished the fire, which was located in the bathroom of the apartment.

There were no injuries to the residents or fire department personnel.

The resident of the affected apartment will not be able to stay in the apartment this evening and was provided housing by the Red Cross.

The remaining residents of the building were allowed back into their apartments.

The Grand Forks Fire Department responded with 19 personnel on 5 engines, 1 ladder truck, and 1command vehicle.

The fire was primarily contained to the bathroom but there is smoke damage throughout the apartment; damage to the unit is estimated at about $10,000.00.

Fire Marshals from the Grand Forks Department were called to the scene to investigate. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The Grand Forks Police Department and Altru Ambulance were on scene assisting.