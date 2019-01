West Fargo BB Gets 11th Win of Season Beating Shanley

Packers Beat the Deacons 86-62

FARGO, N.D. — 10 and 3 West Fargo faced a struggling Shanley squad who was one and nine in its last ten games.

Shanley came out battling leading for most of the first half but trailed at the break. West Fargo continued its lead into the second half and won big 86-62.