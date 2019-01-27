Travel Alerts Issued; Drifting Snow and White Out Conditions Affecting Drivers

A travel alert has been issued for North Central, Northeast and Southeastern North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. — The Blizzard warning is creating some ugly road conditions for drivers.

That includes the Fargo/Moorhead area, Devils Lake, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Valley City and Wahpeton.

Roads are partially covered with blowing snow in west central Minnesota, but in the North West, they are completely covered with white out conditions.

State officials are asking people to be cautious as snow fog reduces visibility and some drivers say it’s tough to see right in front of you.

“We tried to beat the storm but we didn’t. The traction wasn’t an issue yet but the visibility definitely was. It was worse I’d say 20 miles north of here it got really bad. Bridges were definitely slippery which I guess was normal but we would slip over every bridge that we went. People were driving smart though which is good. We didn’t see any car in the ditch yet,” said Brian Maas, a driver.

Many drivers we spoke to at rest stops are still continuing their journeys but say they are taking extra caution to stay safe.

The blizzard warning is in effect until 6 am tomorrow in Fargo.