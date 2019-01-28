Celebrations for New Moorhead Mayor and City Council Members

MOORHEAD, Minn. — People in Moorhead is welcoming new leaders into their new roles with the city and others are starting another term.

They say there is no better way to show their appreciation than with a party.

Just three weeks after officially getting sworn in, the new Moorhead mayor and city council members are being celebrated.

“One thing that really impressed me is the slate of new council members and mayor is their approach to hearing everyone from every corner of the community,” said Julian Dahlquist, from Moorhead.

And this party is no different.

Old and new city council members mingled with proud Moorhead citizens.

Mayor Johnathan Judd made sure to shake as many hands as possible.

“We’re welcoming the new mayor Judd as well as the new council people and it’s a great time to meet with them one–on–one,” said Sheri Larson, with the MBA and who also lives in Moorhead.

Aside from the mayor, new to the team is Deb White, Shelly Dahlquist and Shelly Carlson…while Chuck Hendrickson is starting another term with the city council.

“With the diversity we have on the council now I think that everyone in Moorhead will have a voice and I think that’s something that will really help the city as a whole thrive for the next four years,” Dahlquist said.

This new team is celebrating the growth of the city thus far and looking towards opportunities for the future.

“We’re so excited to work with this new team on the city council as well as the mayor and I’d love to see what we can do in the next year,” Larson said.

Whether it’s revitalization of downtown, working on community collaborations, or providing solutions to problems, many are excited to see what’s next in Moorhead.

“Everyone should keep their eyes open because I think we have a lot of great things coming to town here,” Dahlquist said.

City Council meetings are every Monday if you have any questions, comments or concerns for the new team.