NDSU Men’s Basketball Feeling More ‘Poised’ After First Road Win

The Bison took down Oral Roberts on Saturday

FARGO, N.D. — It took until the halfway point of Summit League play for North Dakota State men’s basketball to pick up its first road win of the season.

The Bison had lost their first eight true road matchups before taking down Oral Roberts in Tulsa, Okla.

Now, the squad is hoping to use that momentum to carry them through the rest of League play.

“We’re beginning to become a lot more poised,” junior guard Vinnie Shahid said. “At the beginning, we made a lot of mental mistakes, and the game was a little fast for some of the guys who have never played in the summit league. As we’re getting into summit league a little bit, it’s slowed down for a lot of us and we’re starting to understand the game in the summit league a little bit more.”

NDSU continues a four-game roadstand with games against Western Illinois and North Dakota.