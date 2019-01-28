NDSU’s Otterdahl Eyeing NCAA Record

Payton Otterdahl is ranked No. 1 in the world in shot put

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – North Dakota State senior thrower Payton Otterdahl did something Saturday that had only ever been done twice before.

He threw the shot put 71 feet even (21.64m), extending his world lead this year and taking over the No. 3 spot on the all-time NCAA indoor list. Only the collegiate co-record holders, Ryan Crouser of Texas (2016) and Ryan Whiting of Arizona State (2008) have ever thrown the indoor shot put further. Their margin over Otterdahl now stands at a mere three and a half inches (71-03.50 / 21.73m).

Otterdahl already ranked No. 1 in the world this year, but increased his margin to 19 inches