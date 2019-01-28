Sen. Cramer & Hoeven Co-Sponsor “Savanna’s Act”

The legislation, introduced by former US Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, passed the senate last year but never came up for a vote in the house.
Joe Radske,

WASHINGTON, DC (KFGO) – Senator Kevin Cramer says he’s now a co-author of a bill known as “Savanna’s Act,” designed to improve investigations into the disappearances and murders of Native American women.

The legislation, introduced by former US Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, passed the senate last year but never came up for a vote in the house after a retiring house member from Virginia raised concerns about the affect on non-tribal law enforcement.

A republican senator from Alaska and a democrat from Nevada have agreed to have the bill reconsidered.

“Savanna’s Act” is named after Savanna Greywind, a Fargo woman who was murdered in her apartment. Her unborn daughter was then cut out of her body.

Sen. John Hoeven is also a co-sponsor.

