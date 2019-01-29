Edgeley, ND – Town of the Week 1-2-19

You Might Like
Fargo Force Players Deliver Teddy Bears to Kids in Essentia & Sanford
FARGO, N.D. -- Over 500 teddy bears collected from the Fargo Force's annual teddy bear toss game were delivered to babies at the Essentia NICU and kids at the Sanford Children's Hospital.…
How to Keep Your Furnace, Pipes Running Smoothly in the Cold
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- As the temperatures plummet further and further below zero, people sometimes turn the heat to the highest levels inside. However, technicians say that could be a troublesome…
There's Still Time to Apply for the Heating Assistance Programs in MN & ND
FARGO, N.D. -- As the temperatures continue to drop, North Dakota and Minnesota are reminding residents there's still time to sign up for heating assistance. If you plan to take advantage of the program,…
