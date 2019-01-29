Fargo and West Fargo Public Schools Cancel Classes On Wednesday, NDSU Also Closed On Wednesday

Fargo and West Fargo Public Schools have joined Moorhead and Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in calling off classes and most other activities for Wednesday.
Joe Radske,

FARGO, ND – Fargo and West Fargo Public Schools have joined Moorhead and Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in calling off classes and most other activities for Wednesday.

North Dakota State University has also cancelled classes for Wednesday, January 30.

The overnight low is expected to be around -35.

In West Fargo, district office, administration and year-round employees are expected to work at their regularly scheduled time.

Fargo schools say all classes and extra-curricular activities are canceled, including Early Childhood Special Education. The Adult Learning Center will also be closed.

Both districts have selected April 22 as the make-up day.

For a complete list of the current delays and cancellations click on closings.

Categories: Community, Local News, Minnesota News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , ,

Related Post

Elementary Students Take A Stroll Through Fargo...
West Fargo School District Wants Voters To Approve...
Green Card Youth Voices: Local Fargo South Teens S...
Bresciani Staying with NDSU

You Might Like

Strange Warning From CDC: Don't Snuggle or Kiss Hedgehogs

ATLANTA - It seems to be a bizarre warning, but the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention is sounding the alarm on people kissing and snuggling hedgehogs. The organization says a multi-state outbreak of salmonella infections, including in Minnesota are linked…

Fargo City Commission Approves TB Testing Program

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) - Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn cast the only no vote Monday night as commissioners approved a contract with the North Dakota Department of Health for targeted testing of tuberculosis infection and treatment. The federally funded program…