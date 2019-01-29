Fargo and West Fargo Public Schools Cancel Classes On Wednesday, NDSU Also Closed On Wednesday

FARGO, ND – Fargo and West Fargo Public Schools have joined Moorhead and Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in calling off classes and most other activities for Wednesday.

North Dakota State University has also cancelled classes for Wednesday, January 30.

The overnight low is expected to be around -35.

In West Fargo, district office, administration and year-round employees are expected to work at their regularly scheduled time.

Fargo schools say all classes and extra-curricular activities are canceled, including Early Childhood Special Education. The Adult Learning Center will also be closed.

Both districts have selected April 22 as the make-up day.

For a complete list of the current delays and cancellations click on closings.