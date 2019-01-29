LIVE: Registration Open For Bowl For Kids’ Sake 2019

Fundraiser Helps Big Brothers/Big Sisters Match Adults With Kids In Need Of Mentors

Big Brothers/Big Sisters Fargo Program Director Susan Smith joins Adam this morning.

She says now is the perfect time to sign up for the 2019 Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraiser.

The bowling event takes place March 22nd and 29th, but now is the time to register and get your teams and fundraising set up.

BBBS is hoping to raise $100,000 this year. They nearly raised that much last year.

That money will help them match adults with kids who need mentors in our community.

Bigs spend time with kids growing up with single parents. They mentor the kids either in school or in the community, and give them a role model they might not otherwise have.

If you can’t go bowling, you can also support BBBS during Giving Hearts Day.

This is the second year they’re part of the region-wide charity day on February 14th.

Learn more about the charity events and how you can sign up, and what it means to be a Big Brother or Sister by clicking here.