Marcus Theatres Offers Free Hot Chocolate Until Friday

Other deals include $5 Tuesdays and $6 student Thursdays

FARGO, N.D. — If you want to get out of the house but don’t want to be somewhere cold, Marcus Theatres has some deals you can take advantage of.

Not only is it $5 Tuesday, but there’s also free hot chocolate for all movie goers through Friday.

There’s also $6 student Thursdays.

Theatre management says the cold does deter some people from coming, but people are still showing up, especially with no school and some businesses closed.

“We look at it when it’s really inclement, cold like this, this is as cold as it’s going to get so if you’re going to brave the cold you can warm up with a free hot chocolate,” Rick Solarski, general manager of West Acres Cinema, said.

“[I came] just for fun because it’s cold outside and I didn’t have work or school, it’s cozy if you bring a blanket and it’s nice to get out of the house when it’s cold,” Maegan Larson, a moviegoer, said.

The offers are valid at both West Acres and Century Cinemas.