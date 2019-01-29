NDSU’s Otterdahl Named National Athlete of the Week

Payton Otterdahl threw 71 feet in shot put, the world's farthest mark this season

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) — North Dakota State University senior thrower Payton Otterdahl achieved another first on Tuesday, becoming the first Bison to be named Division I National Athlete of the Week by the USTFCCCA.

Otterdahl stood out on a weekend where several men across the country etched their names into the top-10 of the collegiate indoor record book.

Otterdahl unleashed a titanic throw this past weekend at the Mark Colligan Memorial hosted by Nebraska, which left him just inches away from the collegiate record in the shot put. Otterdahl launched 21.64m (71-0) on his fifth attempt and moved into third place on the all-time chart behind Ryan Crouser and Ryan Whiting, who are both tied at 21.73m (71-03.50).

The senior from Rosemount, Minn., is also ranked No. 1 nationally in the weight throw at 23.68m (77-08.25), a mark he achieved two weeks ago at the Thundering Herd Classic. When you couple both of those marks together, he is the only athlete in collegiate history with marks of 21.60m in the shot put and 23.60m in the weight throw.

Otterdahl leads the world in the shot put by 19 inches this season. His mark of 71 feet would have won a bronze medal at the past two Olympic Games, and it would have taken gold at the Olympics in 2008.