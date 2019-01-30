Car Dealership Replaces Batteries Due to the Cold

FARGO, N.D. — With the temperatures still well below zero, your car might need some extra attention.

Starting your car daily can help keep the battery from losing its charge.

Cold temperatures make it difficult for auto dealerships to keep the batteries in used vehicles from dying.

Corwin Toyota has had to replace the batteries in around 30 cars over the last few days.

“When we get this kind of cold weather of course that’s going to affect anything as far as starting power,” says Jay Donley, service manager for Corwin Toyota. “You know that’s the cold cranking amperage that everyone talks about, basically that power that’s required to actually start the vehicle in cold conditions so when it’s these extreme colds that we’ve had right now, yeah you’re going to see problems with starting and such.”

Donley also recommends starting your vehicle daily and to use a block heater to prevent damage to the battery.