East Grand Forks Police Non-Emergency Phone Lines Back Up

Austin Erickson,

UPDATE: East Grand Forks Police say their phones are back up and working.

 

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. – The East Grand Forks Police Department said on Facebook around 2:15 Wednesday that their non-emergency phone lines are down.

Anyone needing to talk to an officer is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 218-281-0431 for non-emergencies. For any emergencies, you’re still asked to call 911.

