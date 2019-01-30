East Grand Forks Police Non-Emergency Phone Lines Back Up

UPDATE: East Grand Forks Police say their phones are back up and working.

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. – The East Grand Forks Police Department said on Facebook around 2:15 Wednesday that their non-emergency phone lines are down.

Anyone needing to talk to an officer is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 218-281-0431 for non-emergencies. For any emergencies, you’re still asked to call 911.