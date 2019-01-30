Rink Report: UND Looks to Denver After Big Win Against SCSU

The Fighting Hawks Defeated the Huskies 5-1 on Saturday

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Saturday was a big night for North Dakota hockey, as the Fighting Hawks downed the nation’s No. 1 team in a 5-1 win over St. Cloud State. That win came just one day after a loss to that same Huskies team in a game that didn’t sit well with UND because of some controversial calls.

“We weren’t happy with the outcome on Friday night,” freshman forward Mark Senden said. “So, it brought a little extra fire to our game and it was huge for our guys to get that win. Obviously, they are the No. 1 team in the nation and we came out and showed that we are a top team and we can play to that caliber.”

To play at that caliber every night, the team will need to look to its depth.

“You can’t be a one-line team,” head coach Brad Berry said. “You can’t be in a situation where you rely on certain guys in a game. It’s got to come from everybody and we have to make sure that we have everybody and whether you score or whether you don’t score, play their best every night and play hard every night and have a chance to play as a team for sixty minutes.”

The Fighting Hawks will need all of those lines to continue to step up as they travel to Denver this weekend. The key for them will be starting with a blank slate and knowing that Saturday’s win, while important, is behind them.

“The main message is don’t be complacent,” freshman defenseman Jonny Tychonick said. “It’s one win. We’re not on a 10-game win streak, we’re not on a 20. Don’t be complacent. We did take down the No. 1 team, but now we’re moving on to a big opponent in Denver.”

“We won a game against the top rated team and that is the way we have to play each and every night for a sixty minute period,” said Berry. “And now that there is no complacency going into the next weekend. So again, turning the page real quickly and knowing that we’re playing against a good opponent in Denver on the road.

The series at Magness Arena begins Friday night at 8:07.