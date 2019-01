Woman Dies in Vehicle in Fargo

1/2 Courtesy: KFGO

2/2 Courtesy: KFGO

FARGO, N.D. – An elderly woman has died inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Cash Wise on 33rd Street South.

Fargo Police responded around noon Wednesday.

Authorities say it appears the woman was dead for “a significant period of time.” They don’t believe she died due to the dangerously cold weather.

Investigators are working on identifying the woman and notifying her family.