Spud Hockey Credits Recent Success with Amped Up Practices

Moorhead went 5-1-1 over a homestand

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead boys hockey is in action on Friday after their game against Bemidji postponed from Tuesday.

It will be the team’s first road game since January 3.

The homestand was extremely effective for the Spuds, where they went 5-1-1.

That includes a 5-2 win over a St. Cloud Cathedral team that had only lost one game all season.

The Spuds say their recent success stems from their added focus and intensity in practice.

“It’s getting toward the end of the season, so we’re all just focused on winning and keep on winning so it leads to the playoffs and hopefully the state tournament,” senior forward Tommy Horan said.”

“In the beginning of games, we’ve been starting extremely well,” senior forward Kyler Kleven said. “I think we’re all getting really pumped up for the games and the energy. If we start well, it really continues throughout the game, and that’s been a big factor in our success lately.”

Moorhead has also been able to finish off opponents very effectively, with more third period goals than first- and second-period goals combined.