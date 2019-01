Xcel Energy Lifts Lower Thermostat Request For Minnesota Natural Gas Customers

Crews Continue To Work To Restore Service To Princeton, Minnesota

Xcel Energy has lifted a request to its Minnesota natural gas customers to lower their thermostats, as concerns about conserving gas eases with the warmup in the forecast.

The utility is also working to restore gas service to about 150 customers in Princeton, Minnesota, who lost their heat as temperatures dipped to around 20 below Tuesday night.

Xcel was asking its Minnesota customers to lower their thermostats to 63 through this morning to help conserve natural gas.

A company spokesman says workers in the field are looking forward to the warmup.