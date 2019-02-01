Complaint Claims Man Held “Death Party” For Wife

SEARLES - A southern Minnesota man is accused of removing his ailing wife from a care center, taking her home and holding what is described as a "death party" with methamphetamine before she died. Duane Johnson is charged with criminal…
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The former superintendent of the Rocori School District won't serve any jail time after pleading guilty to indecent exposure, unless he violates terms of his probation. The attorney for Scott Staska told a judge in Stearns…
MILWAUKEE, WI -- The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed, limited edition bobblehead commemorating North Dakota State University’s seven Football NCAA Division 1 National Championships. The bobblehead features NDSU mascot, Thundar, holding two replica National…