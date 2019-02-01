Complaint Claims Man Held “Death Party” For Wife

Authorities say Johnson told them he gave some methamphetamine to his wife because she wanted to party before her death.

SEARLES – A southern Minnesota man is accused of removing his ailing wife from a care center, taking her home and holding what is described as a “death party” with methamphetamine before she died.

Duane Johnson is charged with criminal neglect.

Prosecutors say he failed to provide proper care for 69-year-old Debra Lynn Johnson who died at their home in Searles Jan. 24.

Prosecutors say Johnson told investigators he was fulfilling a promise to his wife that he would not let her die in a nursing home when he removed her from a transitional care facility.

Brown County Attorney Charles Hanson said Friday additional charges are possible.

The public defenders’ office in Mankato says an attorney has not yet been appointed for Johnson.