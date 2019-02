DGF Tops Hawley In Town Border War Battle

Rebels Beat The Nuggets, 69-53

GLYNDON, Minn. — Hawley led DGF most of the first half. The Nuggets would get up by as much as 10.

The Rebels beat the halftime buzzer on a tip in to take the one point lead.

The Rebels built momentum from there and went on to win, 69-53.