East Grand Forks Vintage Snowmobile Show Gets You Out of the House to See the Classics

Maggie LaMere

The 8th Annual Anna Kozel Vintage Snowmobile Show gives you an excuse to get out of the house and enjoy some above zero temperatures.

The show typically has more than 100 vintage snowmobiles, some dating back to the 1960’s.

You can join in on the fun by registering your own classic ride.

Awards are given in multiple categories.

The money from the event goes directly to Relay for Life.

“Favorite part is just getting together with people who have the same interests as you have in snowmobiles,” event organizer Merlyn Werner said. “It’s just a fun day of listening to stories, how you found the snowmobile, where you had to go to get it.”

The event starts at eight tomorrow morning in East Grand Forks.

Click here for more information.

