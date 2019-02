Hornbacher’s Donates $50,000 To Great Plains Food Bank

The campaign ran during December 2018 and collected customer donations at the cash registers at Hornbacher’s locations throughout Fargo and Moorhead.

FARGO, N.D. – Hornbacher’s has once again made a substantial gift in the fight to end hunger by donating $52,985 to the Great Plains Food Bank through their annual Feed Hope campaign.

The donation is enough to provide nearly 159,000 meals to help feed hungry children, seniors and families across North Dakota and western Minnesota.

“Hornbacher’s continues to be an outstanding community partner in the fight to end hunger,” Great Plains Food Bank CEO Steve Sellent said.

“The dollars collected through their customers during the Feed Hope campaign will have a tremendous impact on the lives of the more than 97,000 hungry individuals we serve each year.

Through this donation, as well as being one of our top food donors, Hornbacher’s continues to help us expand our mission and ensure there will always be food available to those that need it.”

“We are proud partners of the Great Plains Food Bank as they continue to lead the fight to end hunger in our community,” Hornbacher’s President Matt Leiseth said.

“The continued generous support from our customers is overwhelming and we thank them for the support they provide to those in need.”