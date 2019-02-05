Guilty Plea In Crash That Killed Bus Driver

Thirty-nine-year-old Richard Fisette pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in the October 29th death of 50-year-old Marlin Miller of Ponsford.

Frazee, MN (Learfield/KFGO) – A Perham man is admitting he was high on meth and marijuana when he slammed into a parked car in Frazee, killing a bus driver waiting to report for work.

Becker County prosecutors will be seeking a prison sentence of nearly six years.

Miller’s employer said that Miller was listening to news on the radio as he did every morning when Fisette’s vehicle with its headlights off slammed into Miller’s vehicle.

Miller had driven for Anderson Bus and Coach for 30-years and was widely known throughout the region.