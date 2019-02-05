President Trump Calls For Unity in SOTU Speech, Local Lawmakers Respond

WASHINGTON – President Trump in his State of the Union address calls for Democrats and Republicans to work together to tackle major issues to ease the deep partisan rancor that recently fueled the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Mr. Trump said his agenda is not a Republican or Democratic agenda, but “the agenda of the American people.”

He says the U.S. has a “moral duty” to create an immigration system that protects the lives and jobs of “our citizens.” And he continues to insist on a wall along the southern border.

“Simply put walls work and walls save lives! So, let’s work together compromise and reach a deal which will truly make America safe,” Trump said.

The designated survivor for the speech was Energy Sec. Rick Perry.

DEMOCRATIC RESPONSE

Democratic party leaders tapped Stacey Abrams to deliver the Democratic response to President Trump’s State of the Union.

Last November, Abrams lost a tight race for governor of Georgia to Republican Brian Kemp. She is a potential candidate for the Senate in 2020.

“Making livelihoods of our federal workers a pawn for political games is a disgrace. The shutdown was a stunt engineered by the President of the United States. One that defied every tenet of fairness and abandoned not just our people but our values,” Abrams said.

NORTH DAKOTA & MINNESOTA POLITICIANS REACT

North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer, “Tonight President Trump delivered an uplifting message that this entire country, and this entire Congress, can rally behind. On the heels of a rocket-ship economy, the President offers a plan to revitalize our crumbling infrastructure, re-negotiate better deals for workers, protect national security, and fix our broken immigration system. A divided government is the right time to enact these commonsense, bipartisan solutions. Some will immediately denounce this agenda; sadly, some already did even before the President gave his speech. That is wrong. Now is the time to reject over-the-top political partisanship and rhetoric and to deliver results for the American people. That’s what I’m committed to doing.”

North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven,

“The President outlined a positive, common sense agenda for our nation tonight. He highlighted the strength of our economy as a result of our work to provide tax relief and regulatory reform. At the same time, the president outlined the importance of working together to build a strong future for our country and improve the quality of life for all Americans, including lowering health care costs and ensuring Americans have choice and competition in the health care system.

“We appreciate the President’s focus on job creation and his efforts to secure the best trade deals possible for our country. We look forward to congressional consideration of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement as soon as possible. At the same time, the President outlined progress in trade negotiations with China. Free and fair trade benefits our economy, so we need to get agreements with our trading partners in place as soon as possible to help our agriculture producers and other exporters.

“As the president also highlighted tonight, we need to rebuild and invest in modern infrastructure for our communities. That includes not only traditional transportation infrastructure, but also rural broadband and the flood protection projects we’re working to build in North Dakota.

“Additionally, we support the President’s efforts to secure our border and we continue working to find a solution that funds a physical barrier, technology and the additional personnel needed to secure the border. Border security is vital to our national security.

“We appreciate the President’s recognition of the good work of our military in securing our interests around the globe and helping to keep our nation safe. We share the President’s goal to bring our men and women in uniform home, but we need to work with our allies in the region and ensure our national security interests.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the Administration to grow our economy, build important infrastructure and prioritize our national security.”

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, “We’re encouraged that President Trump has reaffirmed his commitment to rebuilding our nation’s critical infrastructure and protecting America’s workers, including our farmers and ranchers who have been disadvantaged by decades of unfair trade deals that the President is working to improve,” Burgum said. “President Trump also understands that a safe and secure America is a prosperous America, and we urge Congress to embrace his call for collaboration to secure our borders, lower the cost of health care and enact policies that further stimulate our strong economy to improve the quality of life for all citizens of our great state and nation.”

