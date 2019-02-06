Alleged Jayme Closs abductor does not enter plea, case going to trial

UPDATE: The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says the remains of what's believed to be two people were found Monday and one person has been arrested for unrelated charges. Authorities say they received a call from a concerned family member around…
BARRON, Wis. (FOX 9) - Jake Patterson, the suspect charged in the kidnapping of Jayme Closs and murder of her parents, appeared in Barron County District Court Wednesday. This was Patterson's first public appearance; his first appearance was via video conference from jail.…