Alleged Jayme Closs abductor does not enter plea, case going to trial

BARRON, Wis. (FOX 9) – Jake Patterson, the suspect charged in the kidnapping of Jayme Closs and murder of her parents, appeared in Barron County District Court Wednesday.

This was Patterson’s first public appearance; his first appearance was via video conference from jail.

The suspect entered the packed courtroom as nearly 20 members of the Closs family looked on.

The defense said Patterson waives his right to a preliminary hearing, understands his rights and understands the charges against him. This means the case will proceed towards trial.

Patterson did not enter a plea Wednesday. An arraignment is set for March 27 at 1 p.m.