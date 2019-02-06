No Travel Advisory in SE ND, Schools Cancelling Classes

FARGO, N.D. – Another winter storm system is bringing more snow and blowing snow across the region.

A number of schools and churches in the area called off evening activities. Some are running 2 hours late. Find all closings by clicking here.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is granting an hours-of-service waiver for drivers of commercial vehicles transporting propane due to increased fuel demands.

We might all be tired of the snow, but it continues to fall and blow around none the less creating hazardous driving conditions. A no travel advisory includes Fargo, Hillsboro, Casselton, Jamestown, Valley City, Ashley, Cooperstown, Grand Forks, and surrounding areas. A no travel advisory means conditions are such that motorists should not travel in these areas.