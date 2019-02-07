Davies’ New Boys Hockey Coach Up to Challenge of Taking Over Team with Playoffs Approaching

FARGO, N.D. — Davies boys hockey has a new head coach with just one game left in the regular season.

Dean Wilson is filling in in an interim role after Scott Petersen stepped down on Wednesday, citing personal reasons.

Every assistant except for one joined Petersen in resigning.

Wilson previously coached boys hockey at South High School from 1990-2007, making seven championship games and winning three of them.

He admits it is a little daunting to take over a team with so little time left in the season, but he says he is up for the challenge.

“I think the No. 1 thing I was to focus on is that it’s truly about the kids,” Wilson said. “They’ve got two-and-a-half weeks left. It’s about staying focused with those guys, especially the seniors and that opportunity to finish strong and have fun. That’s my goal, to have fun and work with the kids, and hopefully things play out the way we want them to.”

Davies sits poised to make the tournament, in fourth place in the east. The regular-season finale is on Friday.