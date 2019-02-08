BNSF Train Hits Car Near Page, ND

Austin Erickson,

NEAR PAGE, N.D. – No one is hurt after a BNSF train hits a car stuck in the snow at a railroad crossing near Page, North Dakota Friday morning.

It happened half a mile south of town on State Highway 38.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says three people were trying to push the vehicle out of the way when the train approached around 3:15. The crew applied the emergency brakes on the train, which catapulted the car into the right of way.

The railroad crossing remained blocked for several hours.

Authorities say charges against the driver are not expected.

