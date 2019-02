KVRR Coach of the Week: Fargo North-South Girls Hockey Coach Chad Christensen

The Spartans are 19-0-1 heading into their final regular-season game

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo North-South girls hockey is one win away from wrapping up an undefeated regular season.

The Spartans are 19-0-1 after taking down Minot Friday night.

Chad Christensen is in his first year at the helm of the squad, and he is the KVRR Coach of the Week.