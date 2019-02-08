Minnesota College Graduate Danai Gurira Exiting The Walking Dead

Austin Erickson,

HOLLYWOOD – A Walking Dead star with Minnesota ties is leaving the groundbreaking show.

The Hollywood Reporter says Danai Gurira is stepping away from her role as Michonne. Gurira graduated from Macalester College in St. Paul with a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 2001. She has reportedly signed a deal to return for her final season in only a handful of episodes in season 10.

Gurira is also familiar to Marvel fans as she played Okoye, the general of Wakanda’s armed forces, in Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War.

The second half of The Walking Dead season 9 debuts on Sunday on AMC.

