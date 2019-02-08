Minnesota College Graduate Danai Gurira Exiting The Walking Dead

HOLLYWOOD – A Walking Dead star with Minnesota ties is leaving the groundbreaking show.
The Hollywood Reporter says Danai Gurira is stepping away from her role as Michonne. Gurira graduated from Macalester College in St. Paul with a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 2001. She has reportedly signed a deal to return for her final season in only a handful of episodes in season 10.
Gurira is also familiar to Marvel fans as she played Okoye, the general of Wakanda’s armed forces, in Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War.
The second half of The Walking Dead season 9 debuts on Sunday on AMC.
BISMARCK, N.D. -- Business leaders from across the metro journey to Bismarck this week to speak with legislators. 50 Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber members get a chance to talk about the F–M Diversion and…
FARGO, N.D. - The St. Patrick's Day parade will roll on with a route expanding to Moorhead. Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney says the city is partnering with the Downtown Community Partnership and former parade organizers to continue the tradition. The parade…
JAMESTOWN, N.D. - Jamestown Police is warning about small, blue Fentanyl pills they've found made to resemble Oxycodone. The pills are stamped with an M on one side and 30 on the other that are being sold on the streets. Fentanyl…