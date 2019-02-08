Play of the Week Nominees: February 8

Watch the Nominees for DJ Colter High School Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — The nominees for the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week both come from Minnesota with DGF and Warroad battling it out. One comes from the ice and the other from the hardwood.

First up, from the Warroad-Moorhead game. Warriors on the rush. The pass goes to Grant Slukynsky, he goes five hole with some filthy moves in between! It’s one of five goals from Warroad in a losing effort. But it sure is a beauty!

But is it better than what we saw out of DGF?

Jacob Strand fields the lead–pass and he finishes with the nice little up–and–under with the opposite hand. The junior sparked a run for the Rebels taking the lead into halftime and winning big over rival Hawley.

Both plays are great, but which is better?

Vote for the High School Play of the Week under the sports tab or by following @KVRRSports on Twitter and voting on the poll.

The winning play will be revealed on Monday