St. Patrick’s Day Parade Back On, Route Expands to Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. – The St. Patrick’s Day parade will roll on with a route expanding to Moorhead.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney says the city is partnering with the Downtown Community Partnership and former parade organizers to continue the tradition.

The parade committee decided to cancel the event last month. It said it could no longer afford insurance and cited a lack of volunteers.

Jefferson Lines, which is moving its depot back to Downtown Fargo, is the presenting sponsor and Midwest Radio and Fargo Underground is supporting the event as well.

The parade is set for Saturday March 16th at 11:00 AM.