What’s With This Winter Weather? KVRR’s Marshall Downing Explains

Marshall Tells Us Why We've Seen So Much Snow And Cold, And When Things Will Return To Normal
Adam Ladwig,

 

Are you sick of the snow and the cold we’ve been cycling through the last few weeks?

Worry not! KVRR Morning Meteorologist Marshall Downing has some good news.

He explains what caused our weather to turn for the worse for the start of 2019.

But he tells us that there’s good reason to think things should stabilize for the rest of winter.

Also, he explains why you don’t often see super cold air mixed with snow. At least we don’t have to deal with both at the same time.

