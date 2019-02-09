MSUM Falls to Sioux Falls

The Dragons fell 77-74

MOORHEAD, Minn. — MSU Moorhead women’s basketball team lost a close game to Sioux Falls at home 77-74.

The Dragons held the lead for the entire first half, but could not withstand the Cougars come back.

Heading into the second, Sioux Falls was only down by one. From there on, the lead went back and forth between teams before the Cougars held onto to get a big win on the road.

MSUM gets some time off before their next game against St. Cloud State on Friday.