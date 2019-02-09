NDSU MBB Wins Fourth Game In A Row

Bison Beat the Pioneers, 81-71

FARGO, N.D. — (NDSU Athletics) North Dakota State junior guard Vinnie Shahid finished with 27 points, seven assists and five rebounds to lead the Bison men’s basketball team to an 81-71 victory over Denver on Saturday afternoon.

With its fourth straight win, NDSU improved to 13-12 overall and 7-4 in Summit League play.

Redshirt freshman Tyree Eady scored 16 points on 6-for-9 shooting off the bench for NDSU, and sophomore Rocky Kreuser posted 14 points. Bison junior Tyson Ward recorded 11 points and six rebounds.

The Bison committed only nine turnovers in the game. NDSU shot 47 percent overall and made 11-of-30 from beyond the arc.

Senior Ronnie Harrell Jr. had 23 points to lead the Pioneers.

The Bison went ahead by as many as 15 points in the first half, leading 37-22 with less than five minutes left before halftime.

Denver responded to its 43-32 halftime deficit by scoring the first seven points of the second half, pulling within four at 43-39. NDSU held a slim 58-56 advantage with 9:30 remaining when Shahid hit a three-pointer and Ward converted a three-point play to go up 64-56.

Denver never cut the margin to less than six points the rest of the way.

The Bison remain at home to play Oral Roberts on Thursday, Feb. 14, and South Dakota State on Saturday, Feb. 16.

