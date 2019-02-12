Snow Comparison

Rob Kupec,

Our recent round of numerous snowfalls has prompted questions about the chances for flooding in the spring. Last week the National Weather Service issued a statement saying that while we have a sizable snow pack in many locations, conditions are still fairly close to average for this time of the year and it is too early to have major concerns about flooding. A more extensive flood outlooks it expected from the NWS in the next couple of weeks.

Chief Meteorologist Rob Kupec made a comparison of snow conditions this year to past years when flooding has occurred.

Categories: Local News, Minnesota News, North Dakota News, Weather Notes
Tags: , ,

Related Post

Fargo Police Asking for Help in Identifying Casey&...
Board of Trustees Tours Jeremiah Program Housing F...
Veterans See Memorials Made Because of Their Sacri...
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Minn. DNR Hold Pu...

You Might Like

Lewis Drug Buys Pharmacy Assets From Shopko

SIOUX FALLS, S.D - Lewis Drug says it has purchased pharmacy assets from Shopko Stores in six communities in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa. The company said Wednesday it bought prescription files and records from Shopko pharmacies in Madison, Mitchell…