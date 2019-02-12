Snow Comparison

Our recent round of numerous snowfalls has prompted questions about the chances for flooding in the spring. Last week the National Weather Service issued a statement saying that while we have a sizable snow pack in many locations, conditions are still fairly close to average for this time of the year and it is too early to have major concerns about flooding. A more extensive flood outlooks it expected from the NWS in the next couple of weeks.

Chief Meteorologist Rob Kupec made a comparison of snow conditions this year to past years when flooding has occurred.