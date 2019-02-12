Stephen, MN – Town of the Week 2-12-19

Rob Kupec,

Stephen logged the second highest vote total so far this season on the way to defeating Lakota.

Categories: Town Of The Week
Tags: , ,

Related Post

Mentor, MN Town of the Week 9-5-17
Leeds, ND – Town of the Week 10-23-18
Monango, ND Town of the Week 12-5-17
Warren, Minnesota Woman No Longer Missing

You Might Like

Lewis Drug Buys Pharmacy Assets From Shopko

SIOUX FALLS, S.D - Lewis Drug says it has purchased pharmacy assets from Shopko Stores in six communities in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa. The company said Wednesday it bought prescription files and records from Shopko pharmacies in Madison, Mitchell…