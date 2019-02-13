Veterans Display Artwork at Fargo VA Creative Arts Festival

FARGO, N.D. – Veterans are showing off their art at Fargo VA’s Creative Arts Festival.

More than 40 pieces are a part of the festival’s visual component and there are about 20 pieces in the writing component.

There are 50 different categories ranging from oil paintings to wood workings.

Any vet enrolled in care at the Fargo VA hospital can submit work to be judged by local artists.

“It’s really powerful to go around and read all of the descriptions that the veterans have written because you know we can look at a piece of art and make our own interpretation of what it means, why it was made, but then to read it in the veterans own words is even more powerful,” Fargo VA creative arts therapist Kim Douglas said.

Pieces that receive first place at the festival move on to the national competition.