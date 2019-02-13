West Fargo Police Warns About Potential Dangers of Social Media Use Among Students

The forum was held to inform parents about the potential dangers social media poses and how it can get students in trouble

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo Police and Cheney Middle School teamed up Wednesday for another forum.

Speakers shared startling statistics about how social media use among students can lead to bullying and harassment online.

Some parents say they attended the forum so they can become more informed about how social media is impacting their children.

“I’m hoping to learn more about social media especially the apps and stuff that I don’t use so that I can help my daughter understand that unusual territory that she might be navigating because all of her friends are”, says Dorreen Kramer a parent attending the forum. “I want her to understand what it is she’s stepping into.”

The forum also discussed how predators can readily access social media profiles if certain privacy setting are not activate on an account.