Community Donates to 450 Charities on Giving Hearts Day

2019 makes the 12th year of Giving Hearts Day

FARGO, N.D. – Some call Giving Hearts Day the Super Bowl of giving and you can participate by donating to one or more of the 450 charities taking part.

2019 marks the 12th year of Giving Hearts Day.

Dakota Medical Foundation, Impact Foundation, and the Alex Stern Family Foundation are hosting this event so you can make a difference in the charities.

From midnight to midnight, charities are accepting donations of $10 or more.

“It’s a palpable feeling of kindness and love and warmth and that’s really what our community represents and so it may be cold outside, but when you walk through the doors of any charity today, including Dakota Medical Foundation, the warmth is palpable,” Dakota Medical and Impact Foundations executive director Pat Traynor said.

This year’s Giving Hearts Day goal is to receive donations from more than 50,000 people.

Click here to make a donation.