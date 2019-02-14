Hot Shooting Leads NDSU Men Past Oral Roberts

The Bison pick up their fifth win in a row

FARGO, N.D. — The start of the game was a pretty good indicator for how things were going to go for the rest of the night.

North Dakota State knocked down eight 3-pt shots in the first 8:02 of the contest against Oral Roberts Thursday night.

The Bison finished with 15 threes on 27 attempts, their most makes from beyond the arc since November 29, 2012 when they beat Omaha 95-51.

Vinnie Shahid led all NDSU scorers with 22 points, his fourth 20+ point game during the team’s five-game winning streak.

The Bison continue their homestand on Saturday with first-place South Dakota State in town