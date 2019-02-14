North Dakota HS State Wrestling Championships Begin at the Fargodome

Team Competition wraps up Friday, with inidividual semifinals and finals on Saturday

FARGO, N.D. — Schools from all over the state traveled to the Fargodome to begin the individual rounds of the North Dakota High School State Wrestling championships.

In the 126 weight class, Fargo North’s Danny Montukwa defeated Cullen Murphy from Dickinson. He will go on to face Jacob Thomas out of Fargo South in the next round.

Dickinson had better luck in the 138 weight class when Troy Berg took down Sheyenne’s Mekhi Dennis to earn himself a spot in the quarterfinals where he would go on to defeat Jamestown’s Colton Mewes.

