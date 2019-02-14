Oak Grove Girls Basketball Downs Hankinson to Advance in Region 1 Playoffs

The Grovers will play Kindred on Monday in the Quarterfinals

FARGO, N.D. — Oak Grove girls basketball took down Hankinson 60-53 to move on to the quarterfinals in the region one playoffs.

The Grovers and Pirates kept it close all night.

Hankinson jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter, but Oak Grove took that back before the end of the half and held onto it to close out the game.

The Grovers now get ready to face top-seeded Kindred on Monday at 3:00 p.m.