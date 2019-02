One Dead After House Fire In Wadena County

The house was fully involved when fire crews arrived.

MENAHGA, MN (KFGO) – One person is dead after a house fire in Menahga late Wed. night.

Departments from Menahga and Sebeka spent about three hours putting out the blaze.

The 911 call into Wadena County dispatch came in at around 10:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.