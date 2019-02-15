Cass County Jail Provides Winter Gear to Inmates Upon Release

The jail receives donations from local organizations to clothe those in needs

FARGO, N.D. — When Adam Martin was an inmate in the Cass County Jail 10 years ago, he says they were not as willing to give people winter gear to keep them warm.

“When I left, I just left. It hasn’t always been this way. With the new administration and the new sheriff, it’s been really cool to see how engaged they’ve been with people leaving the jail,” Martin, who has since founded the F5 Project, said.

The jail provides coats, hats, gloves and other winter gear to inmates upon request after their release.

They also offer courtesy rides to avoid having people walk out during subzero temperatures.

“We have to make sure we’re caring for people when they get released from custody, so if it’s cold out like it is today, and somebody doesn’t have a coat with them, you have to make sure they’re not left to their own devices. We just want to make sure we’re not caught unprepared,” said Captain Andrew Frobig, the Cass County Jail Administrator.

All of the winter gear the jail provides come courtesy of community donations, and Captain Frobig says inmates come back down the road to give their own clothes as a sign of gratitude.

Frobig says out of the 250 inmates that are in his custody each day, only one or two say they need winter gear.

Martin says the jail offering inmates clothing or winter gear is just a small step towards helping them shape their lives in the right direction.

“It’s really cool that people on the law enforcement are actually seeing people as people. It’s just a perfect place to really engage with people and create change,” Martin said.

Captain Frobig says the jail also has connections to local shelters and detox shelters to help some inmates find a place to stay when they’re released.