Fargo VFW Gets Ready for Saturday’s Derby for the Vets

The seventh annual pinewood car derby supports the Fargo VA

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo VFW is gearing up for Saturday’s seventh annual Derby for the Vets.

Throughout the day, pinewood race cars will be rolling down a ramp to see who takes home first prize.

Over the years, the race has raised more than $60,000 to support volunteer services at the Fargo V.A.

As more people enter the race each year, the derby’s director says there’s no better feeling than having some fun while supporting a good cause.

“We’re having a blast. A bunch of adults playing with typically a kids project. You get that patriotic goosebump all over and that’s worth it, that just makes everything, and then we go right into the race, and it’s just a blast,” said Dan Jacobson, the Derby for the Vets Director.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney will serve as this year’s Grand Marshal.

Races begin Saturday at noon.