Gas Leak Leads To Gas Being Shut Off To 975 Moorhead Customers

Xcel Energy crews made the decision in order to safely make repairs to the Moorhead area after a snow plow struck and damaged gas equipment at 16th Avenue South and 8th Street South.

MOORHEAD, MN — Gas service has been turned off to around 975 customers in the Moorhead area.

Crews are also going door-to-door to turn off natural gas meters to affected customers.

Xcel Energy in a release admits they know it’s extremely cold and we appreciate customers’ patience as more than 100 employees work to repair the damage and restore service to area homes.

Once repairs are completed, Xcel Energy will have crews going door-to-door to restore service and relight pilot lights on gas appliances when it is safe to do so. At this time we don’t have a specific estimate as to when service will be restored.

The overnight gas leak caused road closures along 8th Street South in Moorhead.

The gas leak happened just before 11 Thursday night.

Streets are closed between 12th and 24th Avenue.

Morning commuters were asked to use 4th and 5th streets as alternative routes.

There is no estimate as to when the repair on the gas line will be complete.